Prudential plc 13.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Prudential plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PRU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1600 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 13.8% from the opening price of 1406.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 60.5 points and increased 26 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1795 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1266.25 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,449.25 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,269.46. There are currently 1,445,348,137 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,068,922. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £36,318,324,877 GBP.

