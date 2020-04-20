Prudential plc 11.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Prudential plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PRU) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Prudential plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 1150 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.4% from the opening price of 1032 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 235.8 points and decreased 363.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1795 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 682.8 GBX.

Prudential plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,178.17 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,241.74. There are currently 2,608,856,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,520,339. Market capitalisation for LON:PRU is £26,414,667,688 GBP.

