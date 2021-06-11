Twitter
PRUDENTIAL ORD 5P – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

PRUDENTIAL ORD 5P with EPIC code (LON:PRU) now have 15 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £25.52 and £17.5 with a mean TP of £20.79. Given that the previous closing share price was at £14.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The 50 day MA is £15.10 while the 200 day moving average is £14.29. The market cap for the company is £39b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.prudential.com

Prudential , through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles; and food poisoning, minor burns, broken bones, and accident income support, as well as investment fund products. Prudential provides its products and services through agency sales force, banks, and brokers. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

