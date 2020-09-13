Prudential Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.1% Upside

Prudential Financial with ticker code (PRU) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 99 and 58 with a mean TP of 71.36. With the stocks previous close at 67.26 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 67.67 while the 200 day moving average is 61.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $26,907m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.prudential.com

Prudential Financial, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block. The company offers asset management public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account. It provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee plans and affinity groups. The company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. It also offers individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries, as well as middle income and mass affluent markets. In addition, the company provides third-party life, health, Medicare, and property and casualty products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels. It offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

