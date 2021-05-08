Prudential Financial – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Prudential Financial found using ticker (PRU) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 96 with the average target price sitting at 104.33. With the stocks previous close at 105.61 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 95.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 83.41. The market cap for the company is $41,776m. Find out more information at: http://www.prudential.com

Prudential Financial, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block. The company offers investment management services and solutions related to public fixed income, public equity, real estate debt and equity, private credit and other alternatives, and multi-asset class strategies to institutional and retail clients, as well as its general account. It provides a range of retirement investment, and income products and services to retirement plan sponsors in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors; and group life, long-term and short-term group disability, and group corporate-, bank-, and trust-owned life insurance in the United States, primarily to institutional clients for use in connection with employee and membership benefits plans, as well as sells accidental death and dismemberment and other supplemental health solutions, and provides plan administration services in connection with its insurance coverages. The company develops and distributes individual variable and fixed annuity products, principally to the mass affluent and affluent markets; and individual variable, term, and universal life insurance products to the mass middle, mass affluent, and affluent markets in the United States. In addition, it provides third-party life, health, Medicare, property and casualty, and personal finance products to retail shoppers through its digital and independent agent channels. The company offers its products and services to individual and institutional customers through its proprietary and third-party distribution networks. Prudential Financial was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.