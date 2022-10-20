Twitter Linkedin Facebook

PRS Reit PLC 9.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

PRS Reit PLC with ticker (LON:PRSR) now has a potential upside of 9.3% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 96 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PRS Reit PLC share price of 87 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.3%. Trading has ranged between 80 (52 week low) and 114 (52 week high) with an average of 1,029,987 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £480,047,453.

The PRS REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based, closed-ended real estate investment trust that focuses on the private rented sector (PRS). The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Company is creating a portfolio of newly built, professionally managed rental homes across the main conurbations of England, outside London. The Company has approximately 4,786 completed homes and over 693 contracted homes, and about 68 completed and contacted sites. The Company’s investment adviser is Sigma PRS Management Ltd.



