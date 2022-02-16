PRS Reit PLC -3.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

PRS Reit PLC with ticker (LON:PRSR) now has a potential downside of -3.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 98 GBX for the company, which when compared to the PRS Reit PLC share price of 102 GBX at opening today (16/02/2022) indicates a potential downside of -3.6%. Trading has ranged between 86 (52 week low) and 112 (52 week high) with an average of 490,026 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £565,728,942.



The PRS REIT plc is a real estate investment trust, which is focused on the private rented sector (PRS). The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, and the prospect of income and capital growth. It operates in Scotland, Northeast, Yorkshire, South, Midlands, Merseyside and Cheshire, and Greater Manchester. The Company has approximately 4,291 completed homes and over 764 contracted homes. The Company’s investment adviser is Sigma PRS Management Ltd.







