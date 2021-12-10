Twitter
Provident Financial Services, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Provident Financial Services, I with ticker code (PFS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 25.4. Now with the previous closing price of 23.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The day 50 moving average is 24.65 and the 200 day MA is 23.37. The company has a market cap of $1,784m. Company Website: http://www.provident.bank

Provident Financial Services operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 99 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

