Provident Financial Services, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Provident Financial Services, I found using ticker (PFS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.8. With the stocks previous close at 19.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 22.83 while the 200 day moving average is 23.12. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,554m. Company Website: https://www.provident.bank

The potential market cap would be $1,881m based on the market concensus.

Provident Financial Services operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans and unsecured lines of credit, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 96 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania and New York counties. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.