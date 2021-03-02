Provident Financial Services, I – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Provident Financial Services, I found using ticker (PFS) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 20.75. Now with the previous closing price of 20.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.38 and the 200 day MA is 15.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,597m. Visit the company website at: http://www.provident.bank

Provident Financial Services operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, marine loans, personal loans, and auto and recreational vehicle loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and private banking. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 83 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.