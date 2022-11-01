Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Provident Financial plc 45.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Provident Financial plc with ticker (LON:PFG) now has a potential upside of 45.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Provident Financial plc share price of 168 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 45.8%. Trading has ranged between 130 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 885,199 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £424,928,144.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is engaged in global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. The Company operates through four segments. Retirement and Income Solutions operations into two business groupings: Retirement and Income Solutions-Fee and Retirement and Income Solutions-Spread. Its Principal Global Investors segment manages assets for sophisticated investors around the world using focused investment teams that provide diverse investment capabilities including equity, fixed income, real estate and other alternative investments. Its Principal International segment has operations in Latin America and Asia. Its U.S. Insurance Solutions segment offering include specialty benefits insurance and individual life insurance.



      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

