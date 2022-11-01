Provident Financial plc 45.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Provident Financial plc with ticker (LON:PFG) now has a potential upside of 45.8% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Provident Financial plc share price of 168 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 45.8%. Trading has ranged between 130 (52 week low) and 384 (52 week high) with an average of 885,199 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £424,928,144.



Principal Financial Group, Inc. is engaged in global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. The Company operates through four segments. Retirement and Income Solutions operations into two business groupings: Retirement and Income Solutions-Fee and Retirement and Income Solutions-Spread. Its Principal Global Investors segment manages assets for sophisticated investors around the world using focused investment teams that provide diverse investment capabilities including equity, fixed income, real estate and other alternative investments. Its Principal International segment has operations in Latin America and Asia. Its U.S. Insurance Solutions segment offering include specialty benefits insurance and individual life insurance.







