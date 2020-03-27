Provident Financial plc 4.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Provident Financial plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 240 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.4% from the opening price of 251 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 200.1 points and decreased 211.4 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 561.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 138 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 407.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 420.50. There are currently 253,378,601 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,899,813. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £540,963,313 GBP.

