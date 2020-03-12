Provident Financial plc 34.8% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Provident Financial plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 420 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 34.8% from the opening price of 311.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 165 points and decreased 131.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 587.6 GBX while the year low share price is currently 290.52 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 455.09 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 434.55. There are currently 253,378,601 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,167,083. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £750,760,763 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn