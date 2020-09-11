Provident Financial plc 31% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SPECULATIVE BUY’ today by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 290 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 31.0% from today’s opening price of 221.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 31.8 points and increased 32.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 492.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 138 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 191.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 284.22. There are currently 253,615,794 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,238,675. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £563,534,286 GBP.

