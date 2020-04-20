Provident Financial plc 22.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Provident Financial plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 22.7% from today’s opening price of 163 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 5.45 points and decreased 296 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 545 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 138 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 325.48 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 405.32. There are currently 253,615,794 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,069,045. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £439,008,954 GBP.

