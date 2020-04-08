Provident Financial plc 19% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Provident Financial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 210 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.0% from today’s opening price of 176.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 177.1 points and decreased 249.6 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 561.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 138 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 366.81 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 412.12. There are currently 253,615,794 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,078,696. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £439,262,547 GBP.

