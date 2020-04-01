Provident Financial plc 18.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Provident Financial plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Provident Financial plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 18.3% from the opening price of 211.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 190.4 points and decreased 246.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 561.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 138 GBX.

Provident Financial plc has a 50 day moving average of 395.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 417.99. There are currently 253,615,794 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,987,158. Market capitalisation for LON:PFG is £504,441,798 GBP.

