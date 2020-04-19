Provident Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 50.4% Upside

Provident Bancorp with ticker code (PVBC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 and has a mean target at 12. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 50.4%. The 50 day MA is 8.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $160m. Find out more information at: http://www.theprovidentbank.com

Provident Bancorp operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through its main office and seven branch offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Bedford, Exeter, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, as well as four loan production offices located in Boston and Dedham, Massachusetts, and Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

