Provident Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Provident Bancorp with ticker code (PVBC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 12. Now with the previous closing price of 8.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 43.7%. The day 50 moving average is 9.1 and the 200 day MA is 11.21. The company has a market cap of $155m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.theprovidentbank.com

Provident Bancorp operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through its main office and seven branch offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Bedford, Exeter, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, as well as four loan production offices located in Boston and Dedham, Massachusetts, and Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

