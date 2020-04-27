Provident Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 36.5% Upside

Provident Bancorp with ticker code (PVBC) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 8.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.68 and the 200 day moving average is 11.07. The market cap for the company is $175m. Company Website: http://www.theprovidentbank.com

Provident Bancorp operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through its main office and seven branch offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Bedford, Exeter, Hampton, Portsmouth, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, as well as four loan production offices located in Boston and Dedham, Massachusetts, and Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

