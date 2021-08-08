Twitter
Provident Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Provident Bancorp found using ticker (PVBC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12.5 and 10 and has a mean target at 11.25. With the stocks previous close at 11.99 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.45 and the 200 day MA is 8.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $235m. Visit the company website at: http://www.theprovidentbank.com

Provident Bancorp operates as a holding company for The Provident Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through its main office and six branch offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts; and Bedford, Exeter, Portsmouth, and Seabrook, New Hampshire, as well as four loan production offices located in Boston and Dedham, Massachusetts, and Nashua and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

