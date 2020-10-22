Proteostasis Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 299.1% Upside

Proteostasis Therapeutics found using ticker (PTI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 4.67. Now with the previous closing price of 1.17 this indicates there is a potential upside of 299.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.19 while the 200 day moving average is 1.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $59m. Find out more information at: http://www.proteostasis.com

Proteostasis Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company’s lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier. It has collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

