Proteostasis Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 296.8% Upside

Proteostasis Therapeutics with ticker code (PTI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5. With the stocks previous close at 1.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 296.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $66m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.proteostasis.com

Proteostasis Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company’s lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier. It has collaboration agreements with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to research, develop, and commercialize products for the treatment of CF, non-classical CF, and other pulmonary diseases in the United States or the European Union; and Genentech for licensing the technology and materials relating to therapeutic small molecule modulators. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

