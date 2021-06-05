Protara Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Protara Therapeutics found using ticker (TARA) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 45.67. Now with the previous closing price of 24.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The day 50 moving average is 22.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.42. The market cap for the company is $258m. Company Website: http://www.protaratx.com

Protara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.