Protara Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Protara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 37 calculating the average target price we see 45.67. Now with the previous closing price of 24.68 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 85.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.35 and the 200 day moving average is 23.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $258m. Find out more information at: http://www.protaratx.com

Protara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.