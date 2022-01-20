Protara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 37 with a mean TP of 45.67. Now with the previous closing price of 24.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day MA is 22.35 while the 200 day moving average is 23.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $258m. Find out more information at: http://www.protaratx.com

The potential market cap would be $477m based on the market concensus.

Protara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.