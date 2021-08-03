Protara Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.0% Upside

Protara Therapeutics with ticker code (TARA) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 45.67. With the stocks previous close at 24.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.0%. The 50 day MA is 22.35 and the 200 day MA is 23.42. The market cap for the company is $258m. Find out more information at: http://www.protaratx.com

Protara Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company’s lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics is based in New York, New York.