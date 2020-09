Protalix BioTherapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 187.6% Upside

Protalix BioTherapeutics found using ticker (PLX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 calculating the mean target price we have 9.75. Now with the previous closing price of 3.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 187.6%. The 50 day MA is 3.62 and the 200 day moving average is 3.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $110m. Company Website: http://www.protalix.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Protalix BioTherapeutics was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

