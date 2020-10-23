Protalix BioTherapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 164.9% Upside

Protalix BioTherapeutics with ticker code (PLX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 and has a mean target at 9.75. With the stocks previous close at 3.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 164.9%. The day 50 moving average is 3.63 while the 200 day moving average is 3.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $119m. Visit the company website at: http://www.protalix.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. Protalix BioTherapeutics was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

