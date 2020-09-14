Prosperity Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.9% Upside

Prosperity Bancshares with ticker code (PB) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 67.5. With the stocks previous close at 52.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.64. The market cap for the company is $4,813m. Find out more information at: http://www.prosperitybankusa.com

Prosperity Bancshares operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank operated 285 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn