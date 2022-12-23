Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Prosperity Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Prosperity Bancshares found using ticker (PB) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 69 calculating the mean target price we have 77.79. Now with the previous closing price of 71.18 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.54 and the 200 day MA is 70.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,514m. Find out more information at: https://www.prosperitybankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $7,119m based on the market concensus.

Prosperity Bancshares operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

