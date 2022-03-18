Prosperity Bancshares – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Prosperity Bancshares found using ticker (PB) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 87 and 78 with a mean TP of 81.88. Now with the previous closing price of 72.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.32 while the 200 day moving average is 72.53. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,617m. Visit the company website at: https://www.prosperitybankusa.com

The potential market cap would be $7,459m based on the market concensus.

Prosperity Bancshares operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, luding automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery. In addition, it provides internet banking, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage services, and treasury management, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 273 full-service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, luding The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area luding Corpus Christi and Victoria; 63 in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area, luding Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, luding Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Prosperity Bancshares was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.