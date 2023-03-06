PROS Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

PROS Holdings, Inc. found using ticker (PRO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 32 and has a mean target at 36.83. With the stocks previous close at 26.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.68 and the 200 day MA is 25.21. The company has a market cap of $1,244m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pros.com

The potential market cap would be $1,714m based on the market concensus.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with their corporate customers. In addition, the company offers PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. It markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.