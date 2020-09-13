PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

PROS Holdings with ticker code (PRO) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 30 with a mean TP of 44.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The day 50 moving average is 37.56 while the 200 day moving average is 36.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,387m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pros.com

PROS Holdings offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company’s solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer. Further, it offers Airline eCommerce products, such as PROS Airline Shopping; PROS Airline Merchandising; and PROS Airline Retail. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

