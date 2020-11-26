Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

PROS Holdings found using ticker (PRO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 41.22. Now with the previous closing price of 43.04 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.3 and the 200 day moving average is 37.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,855m. Find out more information at: http://www.pros.com

Share on Stocktwits

PROS Holdings offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company’s solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer. Further, it offers Airline eCommerce products, such as PROS Airline Shopping; PROS Airline Merchandising; and PROS Airline Retail. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.