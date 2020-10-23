PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

PROS Holdings found using ticker (PRO) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 44.2. With the stocks previous close at 34.02 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is 33.49 while the 200 day moving average is 36.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,443m. Find out more information at: http://www.pros.com

PROS Holdings offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company’s solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS pricing solutions comprising PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company provides PROS airline revenue optimization solutions consisting of PROS Airline Revenue Management, PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer. Further, it offers Airline eCommerce products, such as PROS Airline Shopping; PROS Airline Merchandising; and PROS Airline Retail. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of implementation and configuration, consulting, and training; and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

