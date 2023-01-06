PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

PROS Holdings found using ticker (PRO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 30 with a mean TP of 36.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The 50 day MA is 24.18 and the 200 day MA is 25.93. The company has a market cap of $1,135m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pros.com

The potential market cap would be $1,609m based on the market concensus.

PROS Holdings provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.