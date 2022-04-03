PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.1% Upside

PROS Holdings with ticker code (PRO) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 47. Now with the previous closing price of 33.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 41.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 30.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.28. The market cap for the company is $1,543m. Find out more information at: https://www.pros.com

The potential market cap would be $2,177m based on the market concensus.

PROS Holdings provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.