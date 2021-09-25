PROS Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.4% Upside

PROS Holdings found using ticker (PRO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 32 with a mean TP of 46.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.4%. The day 50 moving average is 40.84 and the 200 day moving average is 43.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,738m. Company Website: http://www.pros.com

PROS Holdings provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams. It also provides PROS Control, a platform for price management, coordination, and strategy; and PROS Guidance, which leverages AI-powered algorithms to provide market-relevant price guidance across sales channels. In addition, the company offers PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, a solution that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer, a group revenue optimization solution, which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Airline Shopping for airlines’ shopping, pricing, and repricing solutions; PROS Airline Merchandising, which sells ancillary services, including extra baggage, legroom, and other services; and PROS Airline Retail for airlines to optimize the user experience throughout the traveler journey. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.