ProPhase Labs – Consenus Indicates Potential 788.6% Upside

ProPhase Labs with ticker code (PRPH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 15.55 and 15.55 with a mean TP of 15.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 788.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.89 and the 200 day moving average is 1.9. The company has a market cap of $20m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Labs engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services for OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

