ProPhase Labs – Consenus Indicates Potential 681.4% Upside

ProPhase Labs with ticker code (PRPH) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 15.55 and 15.55 with the average target price sitting at 15.55. Now with the previous closing price of 1.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 681.4%. The 50 day MA is 1.91 and the 200 day MA is 1.91. The company has a market cap of $21m. Find out more information at: http://www.prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Labs engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services for OTC healthcare and dietary supplements products. It markets its products through national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

