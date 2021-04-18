ProPhase Labs – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.8% Upside

ProPhase Labs with ticker code (PRPH) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 15.55 and 15.55 with a mean TP of 15.55. With the stocks previous close at 10.45 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 48.8%. The 50 day MA is 9.27 and the 200 day moving average is 4.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $130m. Company Website: http://www.prophaselabs.com

ProPhase Labs engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogen panel testing services. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.