Proofpoint, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Proofpoint, Inc. with ticker code (PFPT) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 101 calculating the average target price we see 141.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 121.35 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day MA is 117.44 and the 200 day MA is 120.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,912m. Company Website: http://www.proofpoint.com

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by’ downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.