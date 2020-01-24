Proofpoint, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Proofpoint, Inc. with ticker code (PFPT) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 101 and has a mean target at 142.5. Now with the previous closing price of 126.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 118.57 and the 200 day MA is 120.91. The company has a market cap of $7,179m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.proofpoint.com

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by’ downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.