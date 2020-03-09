Proofpoint – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Proofpoint with ticker code (PFPT) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 98 with the average target price sitting at 143.71. With the stocks previous close at 113.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The 50 day MA is 122.27 while the 200 day moving average is 120.83. The market cap for the company is $6,370m. Visit the company website at: http://www.proofpoint.com

Proofpoint operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by’ downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

