Proofpoint – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

Proofpoint found using ticker (PFPT) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 98 calculating the average target price we see 136.23. With the stocks previous close at 110.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The day 50 moving average is 107.88 and the 200 day moving average is 117.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,159m. Find out more information at: http://www.proofpoint.com

Proofpoint operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by’ downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

