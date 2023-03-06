Prologis, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Prologis, Inc. with ticker code (PLD) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $193.00 and $125. calculating the mean target price we have $142.89. With the stocks previous close at $124.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.7%. The day 50 moving average is $122.64 while the 200 day moving average is $119.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $117,229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $134,416m based on the market concensus.

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.