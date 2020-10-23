Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 126 and 93 and has a mean target at 110.44. With the stocks previous close at 103.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.04 and the 200 day moving average is 96.27. The company has a market cap of $75,835m. Find out more information at: http://www.prologis.com

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

