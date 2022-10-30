Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $193.00 and $117. with the average target price sitting at $136.74. With the stocks previous close at $111.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 23.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $113.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $134.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $104,309m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $128,485m based on the market concensus.

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

