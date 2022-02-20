Prologis – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Prologis found using ticker (PLD) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $209.00 and $147. calculating the average target price we see $174.94. With the stocks previous close at $143.28 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $155.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to $137.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $105,487m. Visit the company website at: https://www.prologis.com

The potential market cap would be $128,796m based on the market concensus.

Prologis is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.